Orihuela-Alicante’s Archbishop Emeritus passes away

RAFAEL PALMERO RAMOS, Archbishop Emeritus of the Orihuela-Alicante diocese between 2006 and 2012, died of cancer on March 8.

He had been ill for some time and at the end of January was admitted to Alicante General hospital after he contracted Covid-19 during an outbreak in the Priests Residence in Orihuela where he had lived after retiring as archbishop.

The late archbishop was born in Morales del Rey (Zamora) in 1936 and was ordained as a priest in 1959.

Before substituting Victorio Oliver Domingo as archbishop of Orihuela-Alicante, he was an auxiliary bishop in Toledo (1987-1996) and titular bishop of Palencia (1996-2006).

