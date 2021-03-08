Organiser Of NHS Pay Protest Given £10,000 Fine By Police In Manchester.

The organiser of a protest against the government’s controversial 1% pay rise plan for NHS staff in England has been fined £10,000 by police. Around 40 people attended a rally in Manchester city centre at midday on Sunday, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Under current coronavirus rules, public gatherings are banned and police said most demonstrators dispersed after officers asked them to leave. A woman who works for the NHS, aged 61, was fined for organising the protest. Another NHS worker, aged 65, was arrested for failing to provide details after initially refusing to leave- she was de-arrested and fined £200 after complying, police said.

Supt Hemingway said: “With the positive step of schools reopening tomorrow, it is vital that people continue to follow government legislation on social distancing and avoid gathering illegally in large numbers.

“Regardless of one’s sympathies for a protest’s cause, we would ask the public to maintain social distancing and follow the legislation to prevent a rise in infections and provide the best possible chance of a further easing of restrictions in the weeks to come.Unfortunately officers were met with a degree of non-compliance and it was, therefore, necessary to enforce issue fixed penalty notices.”

The Prime Minister has defended the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) described the offer as “a slap in the face”.

The prime minister said: “What we have done is try to give them as much as we can at the present time. The independent pay review body will obviously look at what we’ve proposed and come back. Don’t forget that there has been a public sector pay freeze, we’re in pretty tough times.”

The RCN, which has called for a 12.5% pay increase for nurses, said a 1% pay rise would amount to only an extra £3.50 a week in take-home pay for an experienced nurse.

