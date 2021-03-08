THE heavy rains which affected Gibraltar and much of the Campo on March 7 have crippled the SOS PPP Los Barrios animal shelter with the kennels completely flooded out and bedding lost.

Spanish and Gibraltarian volunteers worked together to rescue as many animals as possible with only one fatality recorded so far but suddenly foster homes had to be found for them at short notice.

Around 20 volunteers from the Gibraltar based Animals in Need Foundation helped by members of the MarocAtlas 4×4 Club managed to drive through the floods and start assisting the Spanish volunteers to rescue the dogs.

A special fundraising page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pound-flood has already received donations close to £20,000 (€22,000) which will help the charity to start to reconstruct the shelters and buy new bedding for the dogs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One dog dies as others are rescued from floods in the Campo de Gibraltar”.