News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Past times THE Santa Pola Maritime District donated all its documentation to the town’s municipal archive to ensure its conservation and public availability. The paperwork provides an important record of Santa Pola’s history, said local mayor Loreto Serrano, as she signed a collaboration agreement with Distrito Maritimo official Enrique Sanmartin.

No danger ALL unlit areas and those with insufficient lighting will be eliminated from Crevillent’s remodelled Parc Nou, announced local mayor Jose Manuel Peñalva. All architectural barriers will be removed, together with blind spots, while alternative pathways to the exits will ensure that women feel safe there at all times.

Red tape THE Generalitat explained that paying Ayudas Parentesis grants from the Plan Resistir programme to help the Covid-hit self-employed was in the hands of town halls. Some were rapid in expediting payments while others, including Orihuela and Torrevieja, were waiting until they had received all the paperwork involved.

-- Advertisement --



Dolphin fight A STRIPED dolphin washed up on Playa de los Locos was later removed by Torrevieja’s municipal biologist with the assistance of Proteccion Civil. A post-mortem will determine the cause of death although the dead cetacean appeared to have been attacked by a group of bottle-nosed dolphins.

Not fair THE SPPLB union representing the Valencian Community’s Policia Local officers and firefighters complained that over-55s ineligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine are missing out. Instead, members must wait until other vulnerable collectives are vaccinated before they can receive the anti-Covid jab that has been approved for their age group.

Cover-up ELCHE city hall finally received Generalitat permission to cover over excavations carried out at the municipal market and remove safety barriers. This does not apply to the remains of the Moorish Baths and Civil War air-raid shelters in front of the market, which will possibly become an open-air museum.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “News in Brief – Costa Blanca South.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.