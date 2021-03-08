More Than 150 Migrants Try To Jump Border Fence Into Spanish Melilla

MORE than 150 migrants try to jump the border fence between Morocco and Spanish Melilla

A spokesperson for the Spanish Government has confirmed that in the early hours of Monday morning, March 8, a group of more than 150 migrants of sub-Saharan origin attempted to scale the border fence to get from Morocco into Melilla. Early reports suggest that more than fifty people made it over the border.

Spanish daily Europa Press reported that at around 5:15am officers of the Guardia Civil arrived at the border following reports of a large group of people congregating there. According to the spokesperson, an operation was launched between the Moroccan security forces, which “have actively collaborated”, and the Spanish side, “with territorial patrols, Rural Service Groups (GRS) and the helicopter service”.

He added that “despite the device, at around 6am there was a jump by more than 150 people, with 59 migrants entering Melilla. According to these reports, three members of the Guardia Civil and two migrants received minor injuries.

Melilla is a Spanish autonomous city located on the northwest coast of Africa, sharing a border with Morocco. It is one of two permanently inhabited Spanish cities in mainland Spain, the other being Cueta.

