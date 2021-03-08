MIJAS Man Arrested By Málaga’s Guardia Civil Seprona For Animal Abuse towards a dog



Officers of the Málaga Guardia Civil Seprona unit have arrested a person for the crime of animal abuse towards a dog in Mijas.

The investigation began after a video that was circulating on social media was brought to the attention of police officers, in which a Siberian husky breed of dog was shown tied by its neck to the top of a pergola, with the leash pulled tight, partially suspending the animal with only the support of its hind legs, clearly in distress and physically exhausted due to its situation.

In a statement, the Guardia Civil said an investigation was launched, during which the owner of the animal was located, who then admitted that he had been punished his dog in this manner for having destroyed some plants.

The owner of the mistreated dog was arrested for the crime of domestic animal abuse, with the aggravating circumstance of cruelty, violating the Andalucían animal protection law.

The animal, which lacked the mandatory identification chip, was confiscated by police officers, but after the owner refused to accept responsibility for it, the dog was put up for immediate adoption, as reported by malagahoy.es.

