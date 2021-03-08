MEGHAN MARKLE Being Interviewed By Oprah Winfrey



Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle cried as she revealed how she was suicidal when she was pregnant, and had told Harry, “I don’t want to be alive anymore”, claiming she considered ending her life, saying, “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember, I remember how he just cradled me. I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that ‘I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere’, and I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution”.

Adding, “I don’t want to put more on my husband’s shoulders. He’s carrying the weight of the world. I don’t want to bring that to him”.

-- Advertisement --



Meghan Markle then revealed that one member of the Royal Family had raised concerns over ‘how dark’ the colour of baby Archie’s skin might be, seeing as she was mixed-race, and Harry is white-skinned.

Oprah interrupted Meghan, saying, “Hold on. Hold up. Stop right now. There’s a conversation… about how dark your baby is going to be?”, to which Meghan replied, “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like”.

“And you’re not going to tell me who had the conversation?’, Oprah asked, to which Meghan replied, “I think that would be very damaging to them. That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him”.

The Duchess of Sussex also described her ‘pain’ that officials had denied baby Archie the title of prince, and accused Buckingham Palace of failing to protect their son Archie by denying him 24/7 security, to which Oprah questioned, was that decision because the baby might be ‘too brown’, to Meghan answered, “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we have in tandem, the conversation of “He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,” and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Asked by Oprah about an alleged row with Kate Middleton that made headlines around the world after a falling out over dresses for the flower girls, Meghan then denied making Kate cry before her wedding in 2018, and said in fact the opposite had happened. Oprah asked, “Was there a situation where she (Kate) might have cried? Or she could have cried?”.

The Duchess of Sussex replied, “No, no. The reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising, and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it”.

She continued, “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings. And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever, what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot”.

Meghan also said, “It wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s… I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologised. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me, and the people who were part of our wedding were going to our comms team and saying, ‘I know this didn’t happen. I don’t have to tell them what actually happened'”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Meghan Markle Being Interviewed By Oprah Winfrey”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.