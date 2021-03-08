Mediterranean Nights: Carlos Sadness Concert in Alicante.

CARLOS SADNESS, who exceeds a million and a half monthly listeners on Spotify, brings his lyrical poetry, which combines perfectly with his music, to the Mediterranean Nights lineup in Alicante, showcasing his latest album ‘Tropical Jesus’.

There is a special magic that always comes from his live shows and this latest performance is set to provide a certain mysticism as well as a certain connection with magic and superstition.

Sadness, who lists his musical inspirations as groups such as Death Cab For Cutie, Simon and Garfunkel, Los Piratas and Joy Division, is one of the most followed indie artists on social media.

His song “Hoy es el día” was used for Walmart’s spring-summer advertising campaign in the United States. He was also one of the artists of the advertising spot of San Miguel beer in 2012.

In 2009, he shared the stage with Katy Perry in the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona and in the Palacio de Los Deportes in Madrid. He also shared the stage with the Spanish singer Bebe in her 2010–2011 tour.