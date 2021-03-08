Mayor speaks out about Junta de Andalucia level criteria for Costa del Sol

THE mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, has made a public statement criticising the criteria by which the Junta de Andalucia is managing the restrictions under the State of Alarm.

He plans to send a formal letter to the Junta asking that they modify the criteria so that each municipality in the Costa del Sol region is judged on its incidence of infection rather than have it based upon the entire area.

He argues that with 72 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Torremolinos should be able to allow its hospitality sector to remain open until 9.30pm and to extend opening hours for shops.

As the perimeters between towns are now open, this means that because some municipalities have much higher rates of infection, Torremolinos is still required to remain in Level 3, when in fact if perimeters were closed it should be classified Level 2.

“The residents of Torremolinos have complied with health standards throughout the pandemic and the business, commercial and hospitality fabric of our city has taken the necessary measures whenever they have been asked.

“That is why we are going to officially request the Board to change this system and take into account the situation of each municipality and not of the entire health district. We cannot consent to this punishment to our commerce and our hotel industry,” he explained.

