Marriot hotel chain will pay staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19

THE Marriott hotel chain will pay its staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Marriott hotel chain announced that it will pay its employees in the United States and Canada for getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

They will be compensated with the equivalent of four hours’ wages the international hotel chain said in a statement.

Marriott also reported that it will give its workers the necessary time to get vaccinated without it being deducted from their wages.

“The health and safety of our people is our highest priority. Our Vaccination Care Program aims to eliminate obstacles so that our associates can prioritize their health and be calm,” said the Director of Human Resources for Marriott, David Rodriguez.

“Although the company strongly recommends that its employees get vaccinated, vaccination is not mandatory” he added.

“As vaccines become more widely available, there will be a safer environment for everyone and we believe that consumer confidence to travel again will increase significantly and help the travel and tourism sector recover” Rodriguez said.

