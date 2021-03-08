Man detained in Palma for forcing his wife into prostitution

NATIONAL POLICE in Palma, arrested a man, 50, for forcing his wife to become a prostitute.

The police received a report that a Spanish man was forcing the foreign woman who he had married to work in prostitution. She was living in Spain illegally and he threatened to report her if she didn’t consent.

He kept all the money she made, meaning she had no independence, and when the clients had to stop coming because of the virus, he began threatening and insulting her constantly because she was not bringing money into the home and told her to find clients even if it meant putting her health at risk.

Also in Palma, a Bolivian man was arrested by National Police for holding his girlfriend against her will for two days in a hotel in Can Pastilla where he allegedly assaulted and sexually abused her.

When they first met at the hotel on Friday, having not seen each other for some time, things were OK, the victim reports, but that same day, his attitude towards her changed and he began to insult and assault her. When she tried to leave he took her mobile phone and held her against her will. On Sunday, she was finally able to get help and the police came to the hotel and arrested the man, who denies the accusations and says that the relations they had were consensual. The woman was taken to Son Espases Hospital for treatment.

The detainee was released with charges of abuse and sexual assault and National Police are investigating.

They searched the room for evidence of abuse, spoke to staff at the hotel and are checking the security cameras.

