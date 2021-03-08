Man Arrested in Valencia For Impersonating a Well-Known Singer to Gain Sexual Videos.

NATIONAL POLICE officers have arrested a 59-year-old Valencian man for allegedly posing as a well-known musician in order to pursue sexual relationships with women and get them to send him sexual videos. He was arrested on suspicion of identity theft.

Officers found out that the man had created an account on a well-known social media platform, impersonating a well-known musician, taking advantage of his image to initiate a romantic relationship with a resident of another autonomous community.

During the investigation, the police officers learned that the relationship had lasted from April of last year to October. However, the woman only had contact with the alleged perpetrator through the social network and phone calls. In addition, the victim, believing that it was the musician, sent him videos with explicit sexual content.

The suspect, who took advantage of the anonymity offered by social networks to get the videos of a sexual nature, was arrested for alleged coercion of a sexual nature and identity theft, according to National Police.

