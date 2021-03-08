MÁLAGA Youth In Bicycle Chase Charged With Resisting Arrest and attacking a police officer



Málaga Local Police have arrested a 17-year-old cyclist, a native of Málaga, as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of disobedience, attack, and resisting arrest.

In a statement, police officers said the incident began when they were on patrol on two police motorcycles on Avenida Velázquez, at around 12.45pm, when they observed a youth riding his bicycle at high speed along the busy pavement, which, as it was crowded full of pedestrians, clearly presented a danger.

The officers approached the youth and asked him to stop riding, but instead, he took off, disobeying their request, cycling down the road among vehicles, zigzagging, and changing lanes continuously, causing a serious danger both to himself, and to the rest of the road users.

With the officers pursuing him on their motorcycles, the young man entered through Montaña Blanca street and headed into Júcar street, where one of the local police officers came up to him and placed the motorcycle at his height urging him to stop. However, the young man responded by kicking him, with the intention of hitting him and unbalancing him, before continuing his getaway at high speed, by getting on and off the pavements and avoiding pedestrians.

In Juan Sebastian Bach street, an off-duty officer, upon noticing the scene, tried to stop the minor’s escape but had to move out of his way at the last moment to avoid being run over.

Finally, in Ravel street, one of the local policemen finally caught up with the cyclist, with both vehicles and drivers ending up on the ground, the youth getting up quickly to flee on foot and giving the agent a push when he tried to stop him, before finally being caught by the officers.

The two officers proceeded to arrest him and transfer him to the police station, where he was later arrested and charged accordingly, whilst his bicycle was discovered to have had the serial number altered, which is being investigated, meaning, if found to be stolen, the youth could also face a charge of robbery., as reported by malagahoy.es.

