Malaga Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Cyclist After High-Speed Chase.

MALAGA Local Police arrested a 17-year-old cyclist after officers spotted him riding his bicycle at high speeds on a path around 12.45pm on Saturday, February 27.

According to a police statement released on Monday, March 8, officers considered pedestrians to be in considerable danger and when they approached him, he fled. He cycled down the road, zigzagging and changing lanes, then causing danger to road users.

Police officers followed him on their motorcycles, however, when they got too close, the young man responded by kicking out and nearly knocking one of the officers off his bike. He managed to escape again and continued cycling on and off the paths, barely avoiding pedestrians while travelling at high speed.

However, one of the Local Policemen finally managed to catch up with the cyclist and knock him off his bike. The youngster got to his feet quickly to flee on foot but was eventually caught and was subsequently arrested.

According to the statement, the police are still carrying out the appropriate steps to prove the bike’s ownership, using the serial number to determine whether it was stolen or not, which could have been the reason that the young man fled.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Cyclist After High-Speed Chase”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.