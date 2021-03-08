THERE appears to be some confusion concerning the whereabouts of the Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre and they stress that they are not located in the Fuengirola Parish Church.

The centre itself is at Calle Nueva No 3, Fuengirola, 29640 and is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and visitors who should wear masks and comply with social distancing at all times are asked to call 952 474 840 to make an appointment.

The boutique is at Calle Nueva No 7 and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and will be happy to receive items for sale in the shop in bags that do not need to be returned and if you are thinking of visiting to purchase be assured that everything is disinfected before being put on sale.

-- Advertisement --



There are two Taiz é Prayer meetings this month with the first at 7.45pm at the Parish Church Nuestra Señora del Carmen Fuengirola on Thursday March 18 and the second at 7pm in the Parish Church San Jose on March 25.

If you are attending, be sure to wear your mask.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lux Mundi Fuengirola open to assist and still running prayer meetings”.