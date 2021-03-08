Loony Tunes Character Pepe Le Pew CANCELLED From New Space Jam Movie.

EVEN before he was accused of perpetuating rape culture, Pepe Le Pew, the womanising French skunk, was reportedly axed from the upcoming Space Jam movie starring NBA star LeBron James.

A new Deadline report explains that the Looney Tunes character actually had a scene written into the movie early on in the production when director Terence Nance was still at the helm. Apparently, there was a ‘Casablanca’-like scene in which Pepe played a bartender and tried kissing the arm of a human character, portrayed by actress Greice Santo.

Deadline says Santo pulls back and slapped Pepe silly and LeBron James actually gave him a pep talk of sorts, letting him know it wasn’t cool to get grabby without consent, as reported by TMZ. However, the scene has been dropped and there is said to be no mention of Pepe Le Pew throughout the film.

It appears it may have been the right call, as the cancel culture mob are gunning for the cartoon character, with New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow saying the French skunk normalised and perpetuated rape culture.

Writing on Twitter, Blow said: “1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will. 2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won’t release her 3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping.

“This helped teach boys that “no” didn’t really mean no, that it was a part of “the game”, the starting line of a power struggle. It taught overcoming a woman’s strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny. They didn’t even give the woman the ability to SPEAK.”

In related news, the character Lola Bunny is set to be less ‘sexualised’ than in the original Space Jam movie. In Space Jam: A New Legacy, Lola Bunny is now said to be a stronger female role model for younger female viewers, according to the film’s director Malcolm D. Lee.

