Lockdown Breach as Pilot Flies 80 Miles from Roast Beef Sandwich

LOCKDOWN BREACH as helicopter pilot flies a staggering 80 miles for a roast beef sandwich.

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world many people are finding new and bizarre ways to breach lockdown rules. Police are now investigating a lockdown breach that involved a helicopter pilot completing an 80-mile trip, all to get a roast beef sandwich.

The pilot who has not been named was actually tracked and filmed as they landed and collected their ‘roast beef in caramelised onion gravy barm’. The roast beef sandwich came from the farm shop in Chipping, and the shop even posted on Instagram to show the lengths that their customers are willing to go to get their hands on one of their sandwiches.

According to the Blackpool Gazette the helicopter was tracked from City Airport in Salford, Greater Manchester all the way to the shop by a flight tracking website.

In an Instagram post that has been condemned by many, the farm shop posted a photo showing the pilot with their lunch and commented, ‘When your customers are literally flying in to collect their favourite “Roast Beef in Caramelised Onion Gravy Barms”.’

Criticism for the pilot and the farm shop quickly flew in and one person said, ‘Not something to brag about during a pandemic’

While others showed their support and said, ‘So I can travel to McDonald’s drive through but I can’t take my helicopter out to collect food, seems a little odd to me.’

Another supporter added, ‘Fully support the shop and the pilot – some people love to moan.’

