Lighting up historical sites using energy efficient LED technology

HOPING that there will be an influx of tourists later in the year and that the curfew is extended beyond 10pm, Estepona Council is lighting up historical monuments in the town.

So far, the Council has chosen the emblematic Clock Tower, the remains of the San Luis Castle wall and the Casa de Las Tejerinas, a stately 17th century building that currently houses the municipal delegations of Historical Heritage and Tourism to be highlighted.

Employing special stage lighting, next to be placed in the spotlight will be the Punta de Doncella Lighthouse, the tower of the central church of Los Remedios and the old Town Hall, which currently houses the Municipal Archaeological Museum.

It has been made clear that these are indirect light bulbs, which take into account current regulations including quality and energy efficiency so that it is possible to highlight these historical spaces with systems that respect the environment.

The installation of the lights will not entail any added cost for the Estepona municipal coffers, since this will be assumed by the concessionaire responsible for the public lighting and the bulbs have very low consumption due to the LED technology the display incorporates.

