Learn new skill sets with free online courses aimed at alleviating the impact of the pandemic.

EIGHT courses in language, education, social services, and technology open to Rincon de la Victoria residents, aged 16 to 35, in response to a survey ‘Have your say’.

The town council asked people to tell them what sort of courses they would like to see, and has now drawn up a list of online courses with 240 places which will take place over the nexy few months.

-- Advertisement --



“The purpose is to complement the current curriculum of young people to give them new skills that promote the employability,” said councillor Antonio José Martín.

“The selection of the courses has been made in response to the requests of young people through the online survey in which almost 100 people participated,” he added.

Mayor Francisco Salado stressed the importance of the courses to allow participants to expand their professional qualifications.

“This online training is one of the commitments made by the council in collaboration with the rest of the political formations in the Reactiva Rincón Plan to alleviate the consequences of the health crisis generated by Covid-19.”

To register online, visit: https: //www.rincondelavictoria .es / training-offer-spring-2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Learn new skill sets with free online courses”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.