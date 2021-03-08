KEIR STARMER calls for breakfast clubs at schools to support children after Covid

As schools across the UK reopen their doors again on March 8, Sir Keir Starmer announced the launch of a ‘Bright Future Taskforce’ with the aim of developing a long-term strategy to support children’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. One of the proposals the labour leader put forward today was the establishment of ‘breakfast clubs’ in all schools across the UK in order to provide children with a ‘healthy breakfast’ before school; this would also give them ‘more time to play with their friends and extra time for teachers to provide targeted catch-up support,’ he said.

Sir Kier has heartily criticised the Government’s treatment of the rights of children both at the height of the pandemic and now, as restrictions are being eased, claiming that No 10 has treated them as an ‘afterthought.’

Sir Keir said: ‘The Government has treated our children as an afterthought throughout this pandemic and now they are being forgotten in our recovery.

‘I am announcing our Bright Future Taskforce to ensure every child can recover from the impacts of the pandemic and every child is able to reach their potential.

‘Labour wants to see our children’s recovery at the heart of efforts to rebuild our country so we can make Britain the best place to grow up in.’

Labour’s demands come a day after Educations Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that the government is considering shortening holidays and lengthening school days in an effort to make up the 109 face-to-face school days missed by the average child in the UK since the first lockdown in March 2020.

Labour’s shadow education secretary, Kate Green, said: ‘The Government’s catch-up plans fall woefully short of the support needed to help children recover from the pandemic, condemning the life chances of a generation of young people.

‘Ministers should listen to Labour’s call for breakfast clubs to give every child a healthy breakfast, more time to play with their friends and extra time for teachers to provide targeted catch-up support.

‘The Government must be more ambitious for children’s recovery.’

