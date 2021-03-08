Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife and Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Marries Science Teacher

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett, who revealed their union on the Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett website; Giving Pledge.

“In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know – and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote in a March 6 post under Scott’s page on the pledge’s website – which was designed to encourage billionaire philanthropy.

Scott, who was married to Mr Bezos for 25 years and helped him start Amazon in 1994, is one of the world’s richest women, however, she is also considered one of the most important philanthropists of her generation having given away almost $6 billion (€5 billion) last year.

Last year, we reported that Scott had donated $4bn (€3.4bn) in four months as food banks and emergency relief funds received her generous support.

The 50-year-old benefited from being married to the world’s richest man and since their divorce in 2019 has seen her wealth grow from $23.6bn (€19.3bn) to $60.7bn (€49.7bn).

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” she wrote in a blog post on Tuesday, December 15, adding that she had picked more than 380 charities to donate to having considered almost 6,500 organisations.