IWD: Honouring the efforts of women in the fight against Covid.

THE town council has marked International Women’s Day (March 8) with a manifesto in recognition of the contribution and efforts of women during the pandemic.

Under the slogan, ‘Women Leaders: Achieving an equal future in the world of Covid-19’, proposed by the United Nations Organisation for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, the objective is to pay tribute to females around the world.

-- Advertisement --



Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar, highlighted the fact the pandemic has confined many women to their homes, adding: “”We can not allow ourselves to go back on the relevance of the gender perspective as social reconstruction or teleworking makes us disappear from the public arena and decision-making against Covid-19”.

“This manifesto recognises the great contributions of women and the exemplary female leadership. Their response, commitment and effort against this disease and its social and economic consequences deserves all of our admiration and respect,” she added.

Aguilar said the document, which was approved in February, “reaffirms our commitment to work on those measures that favour equal opportunities in all areas and for all people, regardless of their sex”.

“We will continue to promote and implement the gender perspective in the actions we develop and prevent this crisis from increasing inequalities and discrimination by changing patriarchal models for models of equality, justice, parity, freedom, diversity and democracy.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “IWD: Honouring the efforts of women in the fight against Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.