IWD: Fifth of female students say they were sexually harassed in 2020.

ALMOST one in five female students claim they were sexually harassed last year in a survey published to coincide with 8M International Women’s Day.

The gender-equality survey, carried out by the DYM Institute for 20 Minutos, showed a 15 per cent rise in reports compared to 2019.

-- Advertisement --



In the work place, five per cent of women surveyed said they had experienced sexual harassment, down on six per cent in 2019 and eight per cent in 2018.

Those most affected are aged between 18 and 24, with up to 16 per cent having suffered. The figure drops to five per cent for women aged 25 to 34 and six per cent for those 35 to 44-years-old.

In comparison, overall five per cent of women surveyed overseas complained of sexual harassment in Serbia, Denmark, Italy and Croatia.

Also presenting better data are China with four per cent, France (three per cent), and Slovenia (one per cent).

However, at the other end of the scale, one in three women in India have suffered sexual harassment, and 28 per cent in Mexico.

Globally, the figures have dropped, from 10 per cent in 2018 to eight per cent in 2020.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “IWD: Fifth of female students in Spain say they were sexually harassed in 2020”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.