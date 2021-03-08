International Women’s Day: From Covid Scientists to Cancer Researchers.

TODAY (March 8), is a special day on which the world recognises and says thank you to all the brilliant women in the world as we celebrate International Women’s Day.

From the teams dedicated to researching and protecting the world from the Covid pandemic to those who are finding cures and helping bring the fight to cancer.

Women researchers have led to many crucial breakthroughs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic – from understanding the virus and controlling its spread, to developing diagnostic tests and vaccines.

At the same time, there is growing evidence that the pandemic has hit women – and women scientists – harder than men, for example as a result of the unbalanced distribution of unpaid care and domestic tasks.

One tweet summed the day up amazingly: “Here’s to all the women scientists, researchers, nurses, doctors, pharmacists, computer programmers and so many others who’ve worked so hard over the past year to help science get ahead of the Covid pandemic! You’re all awesome!”

On International Women’s Day, Cancer Research UK also highlighted stories of two women helping to make a difference. One of their researchers, Ximena, said: “International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the victories we’ve conquered so far, but also a call to action.

“We’re going through a cultural shift where we can create the opportunities to make a difference, so we need to speak out from wherever we are. Gender inequality affects us all. Through work, I’ve met inspiring women from all over the world and I’m really grateful.”

Joyce, one of our clinical trial coordinators, said: “I’m inspired by the great women who have paved the way in times of racism, discrimination, gender inequality and hardship, while still fulfilling their dreams.”

“For me, International Women’s Day is a day of empowerment for females of all races, nationalities and backgrounds. My mum has inspired me the most – her resilience never fails to amaze me. She has moulded me into the woman I am today.”

