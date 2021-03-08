Improvements at Torrevieja Yacht Club

TORREVIEJA’S Real Club Nautico (Royal Yacht Club) has begun making changes at Quay 10.

The quay features prominently in the club’s maritime frontage while its constructed area occupies an “emblematic” site amongst the port buildings, Club Nautico sources said.

A huge crane is currently at work dismantling the quay and, with the help of divers, removing rubble prior to remodelling the quay by taking advantage of the mooring zone and making it more functional.

