Improvements at Torrevieja Yacht Club
REMODELLING OPERATION: A crane is currently dismantling Quay 10 Photo credit: Real Club Nautico de Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA’S Real Club Nautico (Royal Yacht Club) has begun making changes at Quay 10.

The quay features prominently in the club’s maritime frontage while its constructed area occupies an “emblematic” site amongst the port buildings, Club Nautico sources said.

A huge crane is currently at work dismantling the quay and, with the help of divers, removing rubble prior to remodelling the quay by taking advantage of the mooring zone and making it more functional.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

