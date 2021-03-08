Guardia Civil Arrests One Of Jaén’s ‘Most-Wanted’

GUARDIA CIVIL Arrests One Of Jaén’s ‘Most-Wanted’ Criminals

The Jaén unit of the Guardia Civil has brought into custody “one of the most active criminals in the region”, who had an arrest warrant against him, suspected of assaulting police officers, as well as being arrested on 30 occasions for breaking and entering local properties.

In a statement by the police, they told how the man’s arrest came about after police had intelligence information that the wanted man was spotted in the town of Torredonjimeno on Sunday 7, so several controls were set up to cordon the area off, and surveillance was placed on establishments the man was known to frequent.

As a part of a surveillance operation, the man was found in the Torredonjimeno park, covering himself with an anorak and a hood, and upon realizing that he had been detected by the Guardia Civil he tried to flee on foot, but was intercepted just a few minutes later, and taken into custody, as reported by elmira.es.

