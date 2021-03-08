Generalitat provides some breathing space

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Generalitat provides some breathing space
DEADLINE EXTENDED: Regional government announced that DANA claimants have until June 29 Photo credit: Felivet

THE regional government extended the deadline for submitting claims for DANA compensation.

The Generalitat admitted that the “exceptional” situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had made it difficult for many of the families and businesses affected by the September 2019 storms to present the required paperwork.

The deadline, originally set for September 1, 2020 was extended to November 2, 2020 and then to March 12.  This has  been modified once more, and those affected by the upper-level isolated depression (DANA) between September 11 and 14, 2019 have until June 29 to apply.

-- Advertisement --

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Generalitat provides some breathing space.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleFast Food Giants Under Fire For ‘Women Belong in the Kitchen’ Tweet on International Women’s Day
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here