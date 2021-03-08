Generalitat provides some breathing space

THE regional government extended the deadline for submitting claims for DANA compensation.

The Generalitat admitted that the “exceptional” situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had made it difficult for many of the families and businesses affected by the September 2019 storms to present the required paperwork.

The deadline, originally set for September 1, 2020 was extended to November 2, 2020 and then to March 12. This has been modified once more, and those affected by the upper-level isolated depression (DANA) between September 11 and 14, 2019 have until June 29 to apply.

