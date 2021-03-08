Food aid is still being supplied to Southern Spain by the European Union

The Municipal Food Guarantee Program, which is managed by the San Roque Council and Civil Protection, has received 42,000 kilos of non-perishable food from the European Union Food Aid Plan.

It has been supplied through the Red Cross in Cadiz and is the third delivery to be received since the start of the pandemic.

Once properly stored and logged, the food will be distributed five days a week to the neediest families in the municipality either from the Civil Protection headquarters or other local offices.

According to Councillor Mónica Córdoba “in this case, there are 42 tons of food, of a higher quantity than what we normally receive from the Red Cross through the European Union’s Food Guarantee Program.”

Some 4,200 people benefit from this free food distribution and there are around 400 deliveries made to different families each month.

Normally, most of the products that are later distributed come from the Food Aid Plan of the European Union, which each year delivers several thousand kilos of non-perishable food.

However, this year the contribution of the San Roque Council to obtain a range of different products that are not normally received from the EU has increased considerably.

When one considers the amount of wealth that exists in Sotogrande and the surrounding areas which form part of the San Roque municipality, it comes as something of a surprise that so many people need to take advantage of food aid.

