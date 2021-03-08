FLO RIDA To Participate In San Marino’s Eurovision 2021 Song Entry ‘Adrenalina’



Flo Rida, the famous American rapper, has performed on hit records with Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, David Guetta, Sia, and now, he is going to participate in Eurovision 2021, accompanying, Senhit, who is representing San Marino, at least as far as the promotion of the song is concerned.

San Marino, a small country located on the Italian peninsula, is one of those that has given us the most surprises in Eurovision since first entering the festival in 2008.

Valentina Monetta is probably its most-well-known artiste, having already participated in Eurovision four times, but this year, Flo Rida’s involvement with San Marino’s entry promises to create a few headlines, thanks to his collaboration with the Italian singer, Senhit.

Senhit was born in 1979, in Bologna, Italy, to Eritrean parents, and has worked as an artist in Switzerland and Germany. She also participated in Eurovision in 2011, although she did not qualify for the grand final, and last year, when the Festival could not be held, she was also the representative due to be taking part.

Commenting after the release of the song, Senhit said, “I always want adventure, excitement, new experiences, to live at 360 degrees and ‘Adrenalina’ represents me best, with its mix of international electro-pop and refined sounds of instruments that come from Eritrea! This is why I decided to take it also on the Eurovision stage, with Luca Tommassini we are preparing a great show”.

It is not very clear whether Flo Rida will actually appear on stage in Rotterdam with Senhit, but the famous rapper from Miami appears in the music video of ‘Adrenalina’, the San Marino song entry for Eurovision.

Team San Marino, when asked if the rapper would be making an appearance, said, “Flo Rida has been a part of the production and is featured in the music video, but it’s yet to be decided if he will take part on stage in Rotterdam. The rap part will either way remain”.

You can listen to Senhit and Flo Rida in this link to the music video for their song:

