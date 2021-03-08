Fernando Alonso Fully Recovered Says CEO Of Alpine, Laurent Rossi

FERNANDO ALONSO Is Fully Recovered Are Ready For Bahrain Testing Says CEO Of Alpine, Laurent Rossi



Fernando Alonso is now fully recovered from the bicycle accident he suffered in Switzerland and will be 100% prepared for the Bahrain car-testing that starts next weekend, according to Laurent Rossi, the CEO of the Alpine team that he is racing for this season.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, Rossi said, “Fernando told us immediately, almost after the accident, that he would be in Bahrain, and that has been confirmed now by the doctors, so it seems he was right. He is absolutely fit and we are looking forward to seeing him in the car next week”.

Rossi admits that the rapid recovery of the Spanish rider has surprised the team, who did not expect to see him 100 per cent fit so soon, saying, “He had an accident with his bicycle, which are rarely minor, but he was lucky”.

He added, “He only suffered jaw injuries, so beyond the jaw surgery and necessary care, the rest is perfect. Fernando is completely in shape. We are even surprised that he recovered so quickly”.

Davide Brivio, Alpine’s sports director spoke about Alonso’s motivation to return to Formula 1, saying, “We have a guy who is a great world champion, but I feel like he’s extremely motivated”.

Brivio continued, “He has returned to a difficult sport and a difficult environment while enjoying different activities, but his desire to return to the more difficult championship and fight against everyone shows how strongly motivated he is. I can feel from chatting with him, or seeing how hard he is working”.

Adding, “If we can give him a good package, he will surely be able to fight for great positions. I do not have any doubt about that”.

