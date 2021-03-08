Feminist Mural In Madrid Vandalised In Early Hours Of M8

FEMINIST mural vandalised in the centre of Madrid in the early hours of M8

It is a year like no other regarding the celebration of International Women’s Day in Spain, as all public demonstrations, protests and parades have been prohibited in the Spanish capital. Unions and feminist groups appealed the government’s decision, but the ban was upheld by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) in Sunday, March 7.

The much-anticipated day sadly started on an even more sour note when officials discovered that a feminist mural in the Ciudad Lineal neighbourhood of Madrid had been defaced – the vandals had smeared the faces of the pioneering women depicted with black paint. This is the same mural which the Madrid City Council once tried to have removed, but the move was opposed and the effigy remained. A second mural was also vandalised on Alcala de Henares on Sunday.

Speaking on the eve of M8, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke harshly against those who oppose International Women’s Day, and said that those who “rub their hands” with glee because the demonstrations were cancelled were “enemies of feminism.”

“The health emergency will mean that tomorrow we will not attend the beautiful massive spectacle of the occupation of the streets and squares in defence of women and their rights. Some enemies of feminism may rub their hands over it, but they are very wrong, “he said.

However, the Prime Minister assured people that rather than being celebrated on the streets this year, International Women’s Day “will be in many more places. In each house, in each workplace, at each point where a man and a woman says ‘Long Live March 8.”

