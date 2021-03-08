Fast Food Giants Under Fire For ‘Women Belong in the Kitchen’ Tweet on International Women’s Day.

BURGER KING UK is experiencing some backlash from a controversial tweet on International Women’s Day, which read: “Women Belong in the Kitchen“.

The fast-food giants have been accused of using a clickbait tactic to promote a new initiative they are launching. However, it has left a bad taste in the mouth of many social media users.

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021



Underneath the initial tweet, the company said: “If they want to, of course. Yet only 20 per cent of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career.

“We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!”

The tactic, however sincere, has been heavily criticised, with some Twitter users taking offence to the initial statement.

One user wrote: “The clickbait nature of this Tweet is appalling. While you may be looking to promote that more women should make up a larger percentage in the culinary industry this horrifying dialogue is not the way to do it!”

Another wrote: “I won’t be eating at your store again thanks.”

However, when one user suggested that the company remove the original tweet, Burger King UK stood firm, stating: “Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well?

“We’ve launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.”

