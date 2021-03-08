Families in Campo de Gibraltar area evacuated due to heavy rains

THIRTY-FIVE families had to be evacuated in Los Barrios area of Cadiz due to the intense rainstorms.

An animal shelter was flooded and the animals had to be taken in by volunteers and taken to municipal facilities such as the municipal swimming pool.

The town of Barreña suffered the worst consequences of the storms in the Campo de Gibraltar area.

The families were housed temporarily in the local Montera and Real hotels but were able to return to their homes within a few hours the town council explained. They were offered the option of spending the night in the hotels but preferred to return home to check the damage.

Volunteers, emergency services and members of the council were eventually able to access the kennels and rescue the animals.

The mayor of Los Barrios. Miguel Alconchel, visited the areas most affected by the rain which fell overnight.

The Palmones River overflowed in Puente Grande plain, Local Police, Civil Protection and councillors of the government team, as well as technicians and municipal workers took part in the operation to help those affected; in addition to the support Guardia Civil and firefighters.

They visited the Puente Romano, Mirador del Rio and Benharas areas, where the Guardia Civil Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) evacuated several minors who were trapped in their homes by water.

The kennels were looking for foster homes for adult dogs via a shelter in Malaga.

