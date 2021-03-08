Entombed AD Frontman LG Petrov Has Died Aged 49 Following Cancer Battle.

Lars-Göran Petrov, the frontman of Swedish death metal band Entombed A.D., has died less than a year after he was diagnosed with incurable cancer.

His bandmates revealed that the singer passed away on Sunday, March 7 after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

In a statement, Entombed AD wrote: “We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.

“Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.

“He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality.

“LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: “I will never die, it will never die”. And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts.⁣”

Petrov, who also played the drums in Morbid, first won acclaim as the frontman of Entombed, with who he recorded eight studio albums, before forming Entombed A.D in the wake of the band’s 2014 break-up. On August 9, 2020, he publicly announced on his GoFundMe page that he was battling an incurable form of bile duct cancer.

He was also the lead vocalist of a death metal supergroup called Firespawn, which features Victor Brandt (also of Entombed A.D.), and members of Necrophobic, Unleashed and Dark Funeral.

