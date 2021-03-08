Enix, Almería Car Accident Leaves One Man Dead

Enix, Almería Car Accident Leaves One Man Dead.

ENIX, Almería Car Accident Tragically Leaves One Man Dead

The 112 Andalusia Emergency service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the board, today, Sunday 7, mobilised the Poniente Fire Brigade, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and a road maintenance crew, after receiving several calls at around 4.30pm reporting an incident on the A-7 in the municipality of Enix, Almería.

Eye-witnesses had reported a car leaving the road at Km435 of the A-7 after it had hit some rocks, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash down a slope, with the occupant still inside.

The emergency services on arrival located the vehicle with the man still trapped inside, but despite their best efforts to revive him, a 41-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

