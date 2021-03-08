El Corte Inglés Excludes Over 50’s Workers From It’s Job Cuts Plan.

El Corte Inglés has excluded 50-year-old staff from its voluntary plan to leave, which will affect some 3,000 people. The company argues that this cut is not a pre-retirement plan, as reported by the unions CCOO, Fasga, Fetico and UGT in a statement after the first meeting with the negotiating committee.

The company has also insisted, “is not a rejuvenation plan or a separation plan, but a process of downsizing and reorganizing the company” and also said the idea is to protect those of an age who would find it difficult to find employment in the jobs market.

Most of the posts affected (2,500) correspond to store personnel and about 500 to central services. This is the largest employment adjustment ever made by El Corte Inglés, which has a workforce of 90,000 people throughout the group.

The cuts will mainly affect El Corte Inglés SA, and will reach some 63,000 employees (which represents 5% of this division and 3% of the group’s total).

Not affected will be El Corte Inglés Viajes, Seguros and Supercor. Workers from Sfera, Hipercor and department stores are included. The objective of this plan, according to the company, is to adapt to the new circumstances and “adapting the company’s resources to current needs.”

