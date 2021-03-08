Drone flying over strategic buildings in Madrid intercepted by police

A DRONE was intercepted by National Police after it was spotted flying over Congress and other strategic buildings in Madrid.

National Police fined the man who was operating the drone after he was located in Plaza de Cristina when landing the device.

The drone was detected on Saturday, March 6, at around 5pm, by the command centre drone detection alert systems. A warning was issued as the device was flying over strategic buildings such as the Congress of Deputies, the Ministry of Health and the Prado Museum.

The officers travelled to the area and set up a search operation, which located the man operating the drone, which was seized by the National Police.

The Madrid National Police officers have proposed a fine for the man for flying the device in a restricted area, lacking documentation and authorization, as well as lacking both the aircraft and the control command identification plates.

He was failing to comply with airport security and navigation regulations.

