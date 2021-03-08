A DRUNK driver was arrested after falling asleep in his car in the middle of the road in Zaragoza.

Local Police in Zaragoza report that at around 1.25am on Sunday, March 7, they found a car in the middle of the street at the intersection between Calle Salvador Minguijon and the Paseo de Echegaray y Caballero, in Las Fuentes district. The car engine was still running and the lights were on, when the officers found the driver asleep inside.

-- Advertisement --



The driver, aged 39, was given an alcohol test, which confirmed he had been drinking.

He was arrested and charged with a crime against road safety and later released and summoned for a rapid trial. His vehicle was immobilised.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Driver found asleep in his car in the middle of the road”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.