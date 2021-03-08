Dalai Lama Receives His First Covid Vaccine Shot and Urges the World to Follow.

THE Dalai Lama received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, March 6, and has urged others eligible to “take this injection”.

The Tibetan spiritual leader said: “This is very very helpful, very good,” after being given the jab at a facility in the Indian city of Dharamsala

The 14th and current Dalai Lama is Tenzin Gyatso, who lives as a refugee in India, had enrolled himself to be vaccinated, officials said.

The 85-year-old has been eligible for the jab since March 1, when India opened up its vaccination drive to people over the age of 60 and those between the ages of 45 and 59 with underlying illnesses.

Since the country launched the rollout on January 16, it had been limited to healthcare workers and frontline staff.

After receiving his first shot in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the Dalai Lama said people needed to be vaccinated to “prevent some serious problems”.

The chief medical officer of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, said the Dalai Lama had offered to visit the vaccination centre “like a common man”, Reuters news agency reported.

