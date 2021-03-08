Covid-related deaths over the weekend though almost 150 have recovered.



IN its update today, Monday, March 8, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has reported 13 new infections and two deaths in the region.

But on a positive note, 147 have officially recovered from the virus.

The fatalities were recorded in Velez-Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria since Friday, March 5.

Velez-Malaga has recorded nine new infections, Rincon de la Victoria (two), and Nerja and Torrox, one each.

The majority of the recoveries have also occurred in Velez-Malalga (79), followed by Rincon de la Victoria (26), Torrox (10), Nerja (six), El Borge and Alfarnatejo (three), Algarrobo, Almachar, Colmenar, Comares, Competa, Cutar, Periana and Riogordo (all two), and one each in Benamocarra, Benamargosa, La Viñuela and Moclinejo.

All municipalities in Axarquia have cumulative incidence rates in the last 14 days of under 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with the exception of Velez-Malaga where it currently stands at 68.

Since the start of the pandemic in Axarquia, there have been 8,712 recorded, of which 6,236 have since tested negative, and 171 people have died.

