CÁDIZ Police Arrest Eight People Suspected Of A String Of Burglaries in the town of Rota



The National Police in Rota, in the province of Cádiz, has arrested eight people suspected of being the perpetrators of a spate of armed robberies that have occurred during the last two weeks in the town.

Specialist officers from the force conducted an operation to investigate the robberies, which resulted in the arrests of the eight people suspected of being involved in the robberies of five commercial establishments in the downtown area, including bars, restaurants, and a well-known sports store located on San Fernando Avenue.

-- Advertisement --



The same eight people are charged with being suspected of carrying out another set of robberies that took place in several holiday homes on the well-known Calle San Rafael.

The suspected ringleader of the group has been imprisoned, with the remaining seven being charged but released awaiting trial before a court, as reported by elmira.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cádiz Police Arrest Eight Suspected Of A String Of Burglaries”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.