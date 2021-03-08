Buildings evacuated after explosives found by deceased owner’s daughter

TWO buildings in Jaen were evacuated after explosives were found in the apartment of a man who died three years ago.

The two blocks of flats in the Poligono del Valle in Jaen, were evacuated when a woman found the explosives in an apartment where her father, who worked in a quarry, had lived.

The National Police received a call at around 2.20pm on Sunday, March 7, and it is not known why the man had the explosives in his home.

The bomb squad, Tedax, travelled to the apartment and evacuated the two buildings, analysed the explosives and transferred them to a location where they could safely be detonated.

