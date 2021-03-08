Breaking News: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Socialise Without Masks

BREAKING NEWS: Fully vaccinated Americans can socialise without wearing masks or social distancing

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed on Monday, March 8 that Americans who have received both of their Covid vaccines and are thus fully immunised can gather with other people who are fully vaccinated indoors without having to wear a mask or worry about social distancing. The long-awaited relaxing of restrictions also states that fully inoculated individuals can also meet with people not considered to be at risk; so for example, vaccinated grandparents can now meet with their children and grandchildren.

‘We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,’ said CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

Currently around 30.7 million people – some 9.2 per cent of the US population – have been vaccinated against Covid, and the CDC continues to recommend that people who have had both doses of the jab carry on wearing masks in public and avoid large gatherings, but according to the regulations, this is not mandatory.

