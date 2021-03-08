Barcelona President-Elect Joan Laporta Reveals Lionel Messi Has Congratulated Him

BARCELONA President-Elect Joan Laporta Reveals That Lionel Messi Has Been In Contact And Congratulated Him



Joan Laporta, the new president of FC Barcelona, ​​revealed today, Monday 8, during radio interviews on Catalunya Ràdio and RAC1, that Lionel Messi, has congratulated him on his electoral success, after commenting on a photo showing the Barcelona footballer casting his vote at the camp Nou during yesterday’s election.

Mr Lapota said, “The photo of Messi was the best image of the day. It is one more proof that he loves Barça and may have the meaning that he wants to continue and that he is looking forward to a proposal”.

Adding, “It is normal for friends to congratulate each other. With him I do not need messengers. We will make an economic and sporting proposal, calmly and when the time is right”.

He continued, “When the time comes, we will talk. I have no commitment to anyone. With Xavi? We have spoken a lot with him in recent months. You can always tell me what you think because we are united by the feeling of belonging to Barça. The moment is very difficult, but we have to go to Paris to compete, and in the League, Barcelona does not have transitional seasons, we are second and there is a League”.

It is not yet known when the official inauguration will take place, but it is speculated to be at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week.

Ferran Reverter, the CEO of MediaMarktSaturn has already been announced as a replacement for Óscar Grau, along with the former general manager of Valencia and Mallorca, Mateu Alemany, who will represent Barça’s interests in the institutions and will support the technical secretary.

