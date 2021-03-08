Anti-lockdowner sought after pepper spray attack on eight cops during protest.



POLICE have released an image of a man they want to identify following an incident in which police officers were sprayed with a noxious substance during an anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park.

The attack happened shortly after 5pm on September 26, 2020, when public order officers were faced with a non-compliant and hostile crowd.

-- Advertisement --



Eight officers suffered irritation to the eyes after a noxious substance, believed to be a pepper spray, was used.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Rudd, the officer in the case, said: “Fortunately, none of the officers have suffered any lasting effects from this incident. However, a noxious substance was indiscriminately sprayed towards them by someone who displayed a disregard for their welfare.

“I would be grateful for any assistance from the public in identifying the man pictured and helping us to bring those responsible for this assault to justice.”

Anyone who has information concerning the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5268/05MAR21.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Anti-lockdowner sought after pepper spray attack on eight cops during protest”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.