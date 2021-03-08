Animal charity needs financial support to look after its dogs

ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) is a non-profit organisation based in Estepona and once again it is appealing for donations from members of the public.

Its goal is to promote love and affection towards animals, shelter them and provide them with health care as well as trying help the different local authorities with the care and rehabilitation of abandoned and sick animals and at no time puts down any healthy animals.

Dogs are its main concern but looking after them is an expensive business so fund raising to allow Adana to feed, house and keep the animals warm and healthy is particularly important but equally very difficult due to the pandemic.

It spends around €3,000 per month on medical bills alone but one supporter has offered to donate €2,500 if the shelter can also raise €2,500 from the general public so it is appealing for financial support.

Any amount will be welcome by bank transfer or Paypal;

Banco Unicaja, Sabinillas, Malaga, 29692

Adana

Iban Account ES67 2103 0176 0700 3002 9002

Swift CJAES2MXXX

Paypal: [email protected]

