Junta spokesman insists that Andalucía’s priorities are health and employment, in that order

The Minister of the Presidency, and Government spokesperson Elias Bendodo, said on Monday, March 8 that delegates are in favour of reducing restrictions for the Community but that “de-escalations are dangerous, it is where we usually stumble, where we usually makes mistakes and relax.” Speaking of the easing of measures agreed by the Junta last week, the minister reiterated that they were “with moderation, without any kind of shock or madness.”

The minister added that the community can’t afford to go back to what happened in February, when Andalucía saw a large spike in Covid-related fatalities. Instead, he said, the priorities of the Junta de Andalucía “are two: health and employment, and it has to be in that order, because without health we cannot work either.” Thus, although he stressed that the Covid data “is plummeting,” he has once again called for prudence.

-- Advertisement --



Regarding the vaccination campaign, the minister reaffirmed his commitment to vaccinating 70 per cent of the adult population by the summer, but added that this is dependent on the number of vaccines promised arriving as planned.

“We have asked that they send us half a million vaccines a week,” indicating that the goal is “to vaccinate two million people in March, and another two million in April, as in May.”

“Andalusia has the capacity,” Mr Bendodo insisted, reiterating that 14,000 professionals have been trained for the mass vaccination “but we need that amount of doses.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucía’s Priorities Are Health And Employment, In That Order”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.