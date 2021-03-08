Andalucía’s President Calls For ‘Full, Real Equality’

ANDALUCIA’S President calls for ‘full, real equality’ as he commemorates International Women’s Day

As International Women’s Day dawns across the globe on Monday, March 8, world leaders are using the opportunity to commemorate the very real contribution made by women everywhere. The president of the Andalucían government, Juanma Moreno, took to Twitter this morning to proclaim that “the response to the pandemic would not have been the same without the talent and capacity of women.”

Echoing the speech he made on the day we celebrated women and girls in science, Mr Moreno called for ‘full, real equality.’

Marches and demonstrations will take place across Spain to mark International Women’s Day, or M8 as it is widely known, and many institutions are running virtual events with internally-renowned speakers. The Central Government decided to prohibit M8 demonstrations in Madrid as it remains one of the worst-hit areas in the country for Covid, a decision which was upheld by the Supreme Court after unions and feminist groups appealed it. However, delegates throughout Spain are reminding citizens on this day to keep fighting for equality.

Mr Moreno tweeted:

“The response to the pandemic would not have been the same without the talent and capacity of women. It is justice to continue breaking glass ceilings and an obligation to make a stronger society. We demand full real equality in 8M 2021.”

