Almost 500,000 People Have Arrived In The Uk Since The Discovery Of The South African Variant

Almost 500,000 People Have Arrived In The Uk Since The Discovery Of The South African Covid Variant.

Almost 500,000 have arrived in Britain since a deadly new strain of Coronavirus was discovered in South Africa, new figures reveal. The data has raised fresh concerns that the variant could undermine the huge success of the vaccine roll-out.

It has also been revealed that only one in every hundred people entering the UK have undertaken hotel quarantine since the rule was introduced. Labour last night called for an urgent overhaul of the system in the wake of the government figures. They show that 630,000 international travellers arrived in British during January – and there were 237,000 arrivals in the last ten days of December.

The new more rapidly spreading variant set alarm bells ringing after it was found it could be deadlier than the original Covid virus. Urgent surge testing has since been deployed in Stockton on Tees and the north London borough of Brent after it was detected there.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas Symonds, speaking in the commons, demanded greater effort to guard against quick-spreading mutations which are likely to come from overseas.

He said, quote: “The Government has been playing fast and loose with the nation’s defence against Covid. We know that importing Covid strains resistant to the vaccine is one of the biggest threats to opening the country up. Yet, even with the variants already discovered the UK Government has been painfully slow to act.

“This shows almost 900,000 people have arrived in the UK between the South African strain being discovered and 31 January. We also now know that only around one per cent of arrivals are undertaking hotel quarantine since it was introduced. Conservative incompetence is putting people at risk and we urgently need comprehensive hotel quarantine.”

New variant discovered in the US

The more-contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been confirmed in Colorado for the first time, with three cases detected in a Chaffee County prison that’s experiencing its third coronavirus outbreak, state health officials announced Sunday night.

Two Buena Vista Correctional Complex staffers and one of the prison’s inmates have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Prior to its discovery in Colorado, 81 cases of the South African variant had been confirmed in 20 jurisdictions across the U.S., including California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, New York and Maine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The South African variant first was detected in the country in October, and like the B.1.1.7 strain first identified in the United Kingdom, it’s believed to spread more easily and quickly than other versions of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

