Alicante Train Station To Install Pay Toilets

ALICANTE train station plans to install public pay toilets

Adif High Speed has awarded a contract for the installation and management of public toilets in five of its main train stations, of which one is Alicante, to the One Hundred Restrooms company. Both have confirmed in a joint statement on Monday, March 8 that the aim of this new endeavour is “to improve the quality of service to users.” The new public restrooms aren’t expected to be installed in Alicante until December, but once they are, station users will be expected to fork over a rather steep €1 to go about their ‘business’.

According to the statement, the bathrooms in the main lobby of Alicante’s station, which anyone can walk into off the street and use, will be turned into ‘pay as you go’ facilities, while the restrooms in the boarding area, to which only people with a ticket have access, will remain free of charge.

According to Adif, the €1 charge can be recovered in the form of a discount from shops within the train stations or in products from the One Hundred stores.

One Hundred Restrooms plans to carry out a comprehensive reform of the bathrooms with the aim that “each visit to the bathroom brings a few minutes of well-being to the user,” according to Niels Bakker, CEO of the firm in Spain. The company will also apply improvements in the energy saving of the toilets.

As part of the ongoing contract, the company will be responsible for permanently maintaining the state-of-the-art restrooms. As the company explains, the facilities will be much more than just run of the mill bathrooms. Each area will have a health check-up station, where the customer can check their blood pressure, weigh themselves, measure their body mass index (BMI) and have a skin analysis performed. In addition, each room will have shower facilities, a steam room, free water, and a family and powder room.

“Installing, with Adif, in these five stations, is one of our main operations for this 2021. It is a significant step to achieve the goal of becoming the main operator of public toilets in the European market”, explained Mr Bakker .

